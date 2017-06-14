Non-bailable warrants against yoga guru Ramdev for beheading remark in Rohtak

A local court on Wednesday issued non-bailable warrants against yoga guru Ramdev in a case over his controversial beheading remark in April 2016.

The order follows Ramdev’s failure to appear before the court yet again on Wednesday.

Ramdev was summoned under Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for his remark that he can “behead lakhs of people refusing to chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai if he weren’t bound by the law”.

He was addressing a gathering in Rohtak when he made the remark. Ironically, the RSS-backed Sadbhawana Sammelan was called to promote peace in the city that witnessed violence during the Jat quota stir.

The yoga guru was responding to the comment made by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who said he will not chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai “even if a knife is put to his throat”.

A day after Ramdev’s remark, former home minister and senior Congress leader Subhash Batra lodged a complaint with the police. Batra moved court after the police did not register a case.

On Wednesday, the court of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) Harish Goyal issued non-bailable warrants against Ramdev and set August 3 as the next date of hearing.