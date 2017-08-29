Nothing like marital rape: Former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal sparks Twitter war

Supreme Court lawyer and former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal stirred a row on social media on Tuesday with controversial observations on marital rape.

Kaushal spoke out on an ongoing hearing in the Delhi high court on criminalising marital rape.

There is nothing like marital rape. Our homes should not become police stations. https://t.co/X2rtAMhWgL — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) August 29, 2017

He was commenting after the government told the high court that criminalising marital rape might put the family system under stress.

There will be more husbands in the jail, than in the house. https://t.co/9T2DZxuZ1G — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) August 29, 2017

His comments triggered criticism on social media, with many talking about the plight of women stuck in abusive marriages.

I guess that was the argument also for 'kitchen accidents' when women were being burned for dowry. #GharKiBaat https://t.co/avp5pFu2qv — Namita Bhandare (@namitabhandare) August 29, 2017

This must explain why all the men are in jail in Norway, Canada, Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, Thailand pic.twitter.com/kw4akrJfZg — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) August 29, 2017

Three regressive and gross tweets from @governorswaraj. Two deny marital rape, one sympathises with rapist Ram Rahim. Linking: https://t.co/WNw0z4phga — Anoo Bhuyan (@AnooBhu) August 29, 2017

Kaushal is the husband of Union foreign minister Sushma Swaraj and a senior advocate with the Supreme Court.