 Nothing like marital rape: Former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal sparks Twitter war
Nothing like marital rape: Former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal sparks Twitter war

Swaraj Kaushal, a former advocate general and state governor, spoke out on an ongoing hearing in the Delhi high court on criminalising marital rape.

india Updated: Aug 29, 2017 15:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Sushma Swaraj with her husband Swaraj Kaushal
Sushma Swaraj with her husband Swaraj Kaushal

Supreme Court lawyer and former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal stirred a row on social media on Tuesday with controversial observations on marital rape.

Kaushal spoke out on an ongoing hearing in the Delhi high court on criminalising marital rape.

He was commenting after the government told the high court that criminalising marital rape might put the family system under stress.

His comments triggered criticism on social media, with many talking about the plight of women stuck in abusive marriages.

Kaushal is the husband of Union foreign minister Sushma Swaraj and a senior advocate with the Supreme Court.

