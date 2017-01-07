BJP’s Sakshi Maharaj makes communal statement on population boom, triggers row

The Congress said on Saturday it will move the election commission against controversial BJP parliamentarian Sakshi Maharaj, who appeared to blame Muslims for India’s population boom at a rally this week.

“This population rise in not because of the Hindus. Population has risen due to those who support the concept of four wives and 40 children,” the Unnao MP told an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

The state goes to the polls in about a month and the BJP is locked in a tough fight with regional rivals Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, and the Congress.

The remark came days after the Supreme Court barred candidates from seeking votes in the name of religion. The Congress said the comment was “offensive” and violated the model code of conduct.

“We will definitely move the election commission. On the basis of the recent Supreme Court judgement, we will request the EC to issue appropriate instructions to district election officers as well as the block officers so that no election campaign is carried out on the basis of caste and religion, as BJP has been doing,” Congress leader KC Mittal told ANI.

The Samajwadi Party also slammed the BJP, highlighting the Supreme Court’s ruling. “I would urge BJP to stop such things. Elections cannot be won by creating a stressful environment,” senior party leader Naresh Agarwal told ANI.

Sakshi Maharaj is no stranger to such controversies. He triggered outrage in 2015 after urging all Hindu women to give birth to at least four children to increase the Hindu population and counter rising Muslim numbers.