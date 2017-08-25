‘Deeply distressing’: Modi comments on violence following Ram Rahim conviction

PM Narendra Modi said on Friday he “strongly condemns” the violence that erupted in Haryana and Punjab after a court convicted self-styled “godman” Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh of raping two women.

“The instances of violence today are deeply distressing. I strongly condemn the violence & urge everyone to maintain peace,” said Modi in a tweet.

Modi said he had “reviewed the situation” with the National Security Advisor and the Home Secretary after Singh’s supporters rampaged in response to the court order and attacked railway stations, petrol stations and television vans in towns across Punjab and Haryana.

He asked officials to “work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all possible assistance that is required”.

Modi’s statement hours after Singh was convicted and criticism that the BJP government in Haryana had failed to prevent violence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he “strongly condemns” the violence that erupted in Haryana and Punjab after a court convicted self-styled “godman” Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh of raping two women.

“The instances of violence today are deeply distressing. I strongly condemn the violence & urge everyone to maintain peace,” said Modi in a tweet.

The PM said he had “reviewed the situation” with the National Security Advisor and the Home Secretary after Singh’s supporters went on a rampage in Panchkula in response to the court order and attacked railway stations, petrol stations and television vans in towns across Punjab and Haryana.

Modi said he has also asked officials to “work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all possible assistance that is required”.

Modi’s statement comes hours after Singh was convicted and the BJP government in Haryana faced criticism in failing to prevent the violence.

At 29 people died in Pachkula and Sirsa while scores were injured in clashes between Singh’s supporters and police forces.