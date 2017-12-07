Police kill ‘cow smuggler’ in Alwar shootout after he crashes through barricade

A man smuggling cows in a pickup was killed in a shootout early morning in Rajasthan’s Alwar, police said on Thursday, a few days after “anti-social elements” murdered a man suspecting him of cattle theft in the district notorious for cow vigilantism.

Police, who had not identified the dead man, said his accomplices, five to six in number, managed to flee during the exchange of fire in Janta Colony on the outskirts of Alwar city at around 2.30am.

Police were alerted about a group of smugglers rounding up stray cattle from places near Jhankar Hotel and Indira Gandhi Stadium in the city at around 1.30am, Alwar superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Prakash said.

Police set up barricades but the smugglers opened fire and drove through one of the check points. Later at Janta Colony, there was an exchange of fire in which a smuggler was hit, Prakash said.

The pickup came to halt after a tyre burst and the passengers ran away, leaving the injured man behind, police said. A country-made gun and cartridges were found in the vehicle.

The five animals in the truck were sent to a local cow shelter.

Cow vigilantes are known to patrol the roads in Alwar and neighbouring districts at night and waylay cattle transporters, mostly smugglers from Muslim-dominated Meo region. These mobs also reportedly extort money from cattle transporters. There have been instances of transporters firing at them, or even police, and fleeing.

Prakash said the same group of men could have attacked locals a day earlier for stopping them from taking the cattle away.

A forensic team, dog squad and two teams from Jaipur had reached the spot and investigations were on, sources said.

On November 10, the body of a 35-year-old man was found on railway tracks in Alwar’s Ramgarh. Police said Umar Mohammed, a resident of Bharatpur, was killed by “anti-social elements” trying to stop cow smuggling.

Mohammed’s killing was reminiscent of the murder of cattle trader Pehlu Khan who was lynched by cow vigilantes near Alwar on April 1. Khan had the permit to transport cows for his dairy business in Haryana.

Focus on cow protection, especially by vigilante groups, has risen since the BJP-led government took power three years ago, and several states ruled by the party made laws to punish cow slaughter and smuggling.

So-called cow protectors have targeted cattle and meat traders, transporters and even farmers walking their animals -- violence that has left several people dead. Critics accuse the vigilantes of using cows as a pretext to target Muslims and Dalits.