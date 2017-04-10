Probe begins into communal violence in Odisha town, curfew reimposed

The Crime Branch of the Odisha Police has begun an investigation into an incidence of communal violence last week in Bhadrak where curfew was reimposed till Monday morning.

The curfew that was imposed on Friday was relaxed initially from 8am to 11am on Sunday and later extended till noon to allow people to procure essential commodities. The curfew was later reimposed and will remain in force till 7 am on Monday.

Around 35 platoons of police forces have been deployed across the town to avoid any untoward incident. The Crime Branch has begun the probe into the alleged offensive remarks on Hindu deities on social media that led to unrest in the town on Thursday and Friday. Union home minister Rajnath Singh and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Sunday discussed the situation, sources said. “We have sent five companies of the paramilitary personnel to Odisha so far. Two of them are riot controlling Rapid Action Battalion,” said a senior home ministry official.