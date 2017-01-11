Rahul Gandhi: Demonetisation Modi’s personal decision, achche din will come when Congress returns in 2019

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday came out all guns blazing at the government over its decision to recall high-value banknotes, saying the Indian prime minister was being ridiculed across the world for the first time in India’s history.

Speaking at a party convention in Delhi, Gandhi said the move to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes was PM Narendra Modi’s “personal decision”. He also alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had weakened every institution, such as the Reserve Bank of India, judiciary and the election commission.

“Achhe din are going to come when the Congress comes back to power in 2019,” the 45-year-old told the meeting convened to discuss the demonetisation exercise, which triggered uproar in the recently concluded winter session of Parliament.

“RBI that is the financial bedrock of the country has been ridiculed. The governor of RBI has been ridiculed…only because the RSS and the BJP think no one’s opinion matters other than their own.

After a string of election losses, the Congress is gearing up for a tough fight in assembly polls in five states in about a month, and has stepped up heat on the National Democratic Alliance administration over the note ban.

PM Modi’s surprise announcement to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8 sparked chaos and confusion across the country, with millions of consumers queued outside banks and ATMs to change a limited number of old notes for new ones or withdraw cash.

The government said the move was aimed at rooting out black money and corruption, but met with resistance from the Opposition, which blamed the government for close to 100 deaths reported after the shock move.

“Demonetisation broke India’s financial backbone,” Gandhi, who has been at the forefront in the Opposition’s protest against the government move, said.

Gandhi has alleged that the note ban and the subsequent cash crunch had hurt farmers and the rural poor, and ravaged the agrarian economy.

“RBI that is the financial bedrock of the country has been ridiculed. The governor of RBI has been ridiculed…only because the RSS and the BJP think no one’s opinion matters other than their own.”

Gandhi also hit out at Modi’s allegations that the Congress had ruined the country in 70 years, saying party workers had spilled their own blood in states such as Punjab and Assam.

“How many BJP workers gave their blood? We don’t need to explain what we did.”