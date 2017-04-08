 RSS launches campaign seeking Bharat Ratna for the Dalai Lama | india-news | Hindustan Times
RSS launches campaign seeking Bharat Ratna for the Dalai Lama

Apr 08, 2017
RSS

A poster supporting the campaign seeking Bharat Ratna for the Dalai Lama in Tawang.(HT Photo)

The Rashtriya Syawamsevak Sangh (RSS) has launched a campaign for awarding Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour, to Nobel Laureate and Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

The campaign was launched on April 6, a day before Dalai Lama reached Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh in the face of protests by China.

“We have so far collected some 5,000 signatures. We will submit our plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after getting 25,000 signatures,” district RSS leader Lhundup Chosang, who is spearheading the campaign said.

Although the Bharat Ratna is different from the Nobel Peace Prize but the move will send the right message on the international stage.

“Besides, the Dalai Lama deserves the Bharat Ratna as he has said that he is a son of India and feels honoured to be the longest serving guest of this great country,” Chosang said.

An online campaign has also been going on, seeking the award for the Dalai Lama.

