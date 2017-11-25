Runaway bride: Woman disappears with jewellery two days after wedding

Does art imitate life or life imitate art?

While philosophy may not have an answer yet, in Uttarakhand, at least, one woman imitated the character played by Sonam Kapoor from the Bollywood film Dolly ki Doli to allegedly con her husband and steal the family’s gold jewellery within two days of marriage.

The victim of the con was Ajay Tyagi, a farmer in Roorkee’s Kuvan Hedi village. In recent months, a woman from Dehradun put him in touch with a prospective bride, whom the family identified as Kaya. They found the girl “suitable” and on November 22, Ajay and Kaya were wedded in Kuvan Hedi, which is close to the Uttar Pradesh.

The family said that things were normal until Friday, when the bride complained of uneasiness and was taken to a doctor.

“The doctor prescribed some medicines and we decided to return home. At that point, she started insisting that she wanted to have chicken,” Rahul, Ajay’s younger brother who had accompanied the couple to the clinic, told HT on Saturday.

Since non-vegetarian food was not available in the vicinity, Ajay decided to take her to Purqazi, just across the state border in Uttar Pradesh.

“At the shop, she demanded to have soft drink. When my brother returned after fetching a bottle from a nearby outlet, she disappeared,” Rahul said.

After waiting for hours and looking for her nearby, Ajay returned home, only to find that the new bride had allegedly made away with gold and silver jewellery that she’d been gifted by his family.

“Humari toh dulhan bhi gayi aur zevar bhi (my bride disappeared and so did the jewelry),” said Ajay. The family believes the woman must have taken the jewellery along when they left for the doctor.

The other woman who put the Tyagis in touch with the bride has also gone missing, the family alleged.

The Tyagis approached the Narsan police in Haridwar district and officials suspect the women may have been part of a gang that does this regularly.

“We’ve received the complaint but since the woman ran away from Purqazi, we’ve advised the family to report the case there. We’re also keeping an eye on the developments and will provide all possible help (to the Purqazi police) in the case,” Narsan police chowki in charge Manoj Kumar told HT. The complainant’s family had not looked into the bride’s antecedents, the police said.