Sasikala’s husband surrenders before CBI court in car import case

Expelled and now jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala’s husband M Natarajan on Thursday surrendered before a CBI court in connection with a case involving evasion of duty on the import of a luxury car from Britain.

The Madras High Court had in November upheld a trial court order sentencing Natarajan and three others in the case registered 23 years ago.

The high court held five persons, including Natarjan, guilty of evading duty to the tune of Rs 1 crore while importing a luxury car, Lexus, in 1994, by allegedly forging the model of the car in the documents.

Last month, the Supreme Court granted bail to Natarajan and asked him to deposit Rs 25 lakh each in its registry. He didn’t appear in the past hearings citing poor health.

Sasikala herself is serving a four-year prison term in a disproportionate assets case.