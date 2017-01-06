SC accepts Markandey Katju’s apology, ends contempt proceedings

The Supreme Court on Friday closed contempt proceedings against Justice (retd) Markandey Katju after he apologised for criticising its judges on social media over an order in a rape-cum-murder case.

“In the wake of the apology filed, we end the matter,” ordered a bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

In a two-page application filed last month, Katju said he respected the judiciary and had deleted the post.

“I am ready to read out the apology before the open court,” his application said.

The former chairman of Press Council of India was not present in the court during the hearing. His lawyer, senior advocate Rajeev Dhawan, read out the apology.

The court had in November issued a contempt notice to Katju for “intemperate” language and “scandalising” the judiciary.

He had criticised the judgment that commuted to life term the death sentence awarded to Govindachamy, a Kerala resident. Govindachamy had not murdered but only raped 23-year-old sales representative Soumya, the court ruled while dismissing petitions filed by the Kerala government and victim’s mother against a high court order clearing Govindachamy of the murder charge.

In his Facebook post, Katju said the judgement was laden with fundamental flaws.