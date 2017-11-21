Senior Tripura journalist shot dead in altercation with State Rifles jawan

Two months after murder of a young journalist Santanu Bhowmik, another Tripura journalist, Sudip Datta Bhowmik, was allegedly shot dead by a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) trooper at RK Nagar, nearly 20 km from the state capital on Tuesday.

Sudip Datta Bhowmik worked with a local Bengali newspaper, Syandan Patrika, and a news channel, Vanguard, as ‘an investigative journalist’. He was the cousin of Pradip Datta Bhowmick, editor of Tripura’s popular Bengali newspaper Dainik Sambad.

According to sources, Sudip Datta Bhowmik, 50, had gone to the 2nd battalion of TSR in West Tripura district to meet the commandant for a story. There he reportedly had an altercation with TSR jawan Nandagopal Reang, who allegedly fired from his service rifle and injured the journalist on his stomach.

The bleeding journalist was rushed to GB Pant Medical College and Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

“The accused TSR jawan has been detained and will be arrested soon,” said West Tripura SP Abhijit Saptarshi.

On September 20, Santanu Bhowmik, 28, was hacked to death while covering a clash between two rival tribal groups at Mandai, about 35 km from Agartala.