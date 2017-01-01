Shoe hurled at Arvind Kejriwal during Rohtak rally, AAP chief blames PM Modi

A shoe was hurled at Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Rohtak on Sunday evening when he was addressing AAP’s ‘Tijori Tod Bhanda Fod’ rally against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move.

The shoe-thrower was identified as Vikas Kumar of Dadri district.

Kejriwal had just begun his address when a man sitting on the other side of the fence in the media section threw his shoe at him, but missed the target.

He was brutally thrashed by AAP workers, and taken in police custody at Urban Estate station. The police said they were interrogating the motive behind the act.

The shoe that was hurled at Kejriwal (HT Photo)

Kejriwal said the incident proved Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cowardice. “Maine ek baar kaha that Modi Kayar hai. (I once said Modi is a coward. This proves my words) Modi has no guts to face me on his own. That is why he sends his stooges to throw shoes at me. If Modi comes for a face-off with me, I will prove Modi chor hai..Modi rishwatkhor hai..Modi paise khata hai.”

Attacking demonetisation move, Kejriwal said it was pre-planned scam of the PM and the BJP. The AAP chief attacked the Prime Minister for waiving loans of big corporates such as Vijay Mallya and “making poor farmers stand in long queues for their own money.”