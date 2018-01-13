Soldier killed in Pakistani firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

A soldier was killed in firing by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday, officials said.

“Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in Sunderbani sector around 2pm. The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively,” said an army officer.

In the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane was grievously injured and succumbed to his injuries, he added.

The firing exchange lasted around 15 minutes, and both sides used small arms, the officer said.

Lance Naik Bhadane, aged 28, hailed from Khalane village in Dhule district of Maharashtra. He is survived by his wife, Punam Yogesh.

“Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” the officer said.