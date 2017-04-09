Srinagar bypoll: Death toll rises to five as clashes break out near polling booth

Five people were killed in clashes between security forces and protesters on Sunday - the day the Srinagar parliamentary constituency went to polls to choose its candidate for the parliament.

Large spread violence was reported from Budgam area in central Kashmir, which is a part of the three districts voting in the elections - Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal.

Reports suggest polling stations were attacked and EVM machines broken at many places.

Severe clashes were reported from Delwan and Chadoora area where two people lost their lives. Locals said a group of boys tried to attack a polling station but the security forces opened fire resulting in the two casualties.Three others were injured in the incident.

A similar incident was reported in Beerwah area where another person lost his life during the clashes.

Confirming the deaths, DIG central Kashmir GH Bhat said the police was verifying the incidents.

MLA of Budgam Agha Ruhullah said miscreants attacked most of the polling booths in Beerwah and Budgam.

The violence affected the overall voting percentage which in some booths was below 1% in the first two hours. In Kangan and Ganderbal, only two people voted.

In Srinagar district, while some polling booths reported zero polling, traditional high-voting areas like Zadibal and Khanyar witnessed not more than a few percent of votes. Both the areas have been traditional strongholds of the National Conference (NC).

By 11am, only 3.5% votes were cast in the entire constituency.

Srinagar reported no incidents of violence on Sunday.

The violence in the other districts was reported despite stringent security arrangements across the Valley.

Budgam district had earlier witnessed clashes in the run off to the elections. Three civilians were killed when security forces opened fire at a crowd of protestors allegedly throwing stones at troops engaged in a counter-insurgency raid.

For the first time in Kashmir, internet services were suspended during elections.

Blaming the PDP-BJP government for not providing a conducive atmosphere for the polls, NC patron and party’s candidate for Srinagar Farooq Abdullah said, “People fought for this vote. They should have been able to exercise it. There is evidence that the government is trying to obstruct the polling.”

