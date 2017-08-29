 Teenager feared dead after falling into Yamuna while taking selfie | india-news | Hindustan Times
Teenager feared dead after falling into Yamuna while taking selfie

The girl and her sisters had gone to attend a fair at the riverbanks in Bateshwar, 65 kms from Agra

india Updated: Aug 29, 2017 09:56 IST
HT Correspondent
People take selfie along the shore in Mumbai. Selfies in treacherous settings have been linked to several deaths in India since the last year. (HT file photo)

A 17-year-old girl from an Uttar Pradesh town is feared to have drowned after she slipped and fell into the Yamuna while taking a selfie.

Shivya Bhadoria, 17, was untraced since she went down to the Gopeshwar ghat on the riverbanks in Bateshwar to take a photograph of herself on Sunday. Her sisters saw her fall and jumped after her but could not find her. The two women had to be rescued from the river.

The three siblings had come to Bateshwar for a fair.

“A search is on but it may be too late,” said Vijay Singh, in-charge of the local Bah police station.

Sunday’s incident comes close on the heels of another such case earlier this month in Mathura district when two sisters fell while taking a selfie at a temple premises located on a 70 feet hillock in Barsana. Both escaped with minor injuries.

On December 3, 2016, a youth lost both his legs while trying to take a selfie in the moving Kaifiyat Express train near Tundla junction of Firozabad district.

