Treat kar sevaks at par with freedom fighters, Hindu seers urge Modi, Adityanath

Seeking early construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, several Hindu religious leaders have said the government should treat those, who “sacrificed” their lives or were jailed during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, on par with the freedom fighters.

“It is the responsibility of the (Narendra) Modi and Yogi (Adityanath) governments to accord the status of Ram Sevaks to those who sacrificed their lives or were jailed during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and treat them on par with the freedom fighters,” said a resolution passed at a gathering of Hindu religious leaders.

The resolution was passed at the Vaicharik Mahakumbh, a four-day conclave of over 50 mahamandaleshwars from across the country, held at Bhayander, near Mumbai, from December 29 to January 1.

Another resolution, passed at the gathering said a Ram temple should be built at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh at the earliest as it was a “matter of belief” of 125 crore Hindus, said a mahamandaleshwar, who took part in the meet.

Mahamandaleshwar is a title used by Hindu seers of the Dashanami order of renunciates (swamis), founded by Shankaracharya, and refers to a person who has been elevated by his peers to the highest level of traditional Hindu spiritual guardianship.

The participants at the meet, which was organised by Anantshri Vibhushith Mahamandaleshwar Swami Chidambaranand Saraswati Maharaj, passed another resolution, seeking a ban on cow slaughter in the country and a declaration of cow as the national animal and the Bhagavad Gita as the national literature.