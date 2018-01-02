Triple talaq bill has left Congress sad and confused, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi attacked the Congress on Tuesday for what he said a “confused” stand on the triple talaq bill, asking the opposition party why it was sad at a time when the Muslim women were happy. (Live updates)

“These days a number of reforms are being brought in. The triple talaq bill is one of them,” the minority affairs minister told reporters in New Delhi.

The Congress is consulting the opposition bloc before finalising its stand on the bill that proposed to ban instant triple talaq and make the Islamic divorce practice a cognisable offence, party sources said.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which has already been passed in the Lok Sabha last week, now faces the Rajya Sabha test.

“The Congress takes one step forward and then 10 steps backward. The party is confused on triple talaq,” he said. “The Muslim women are happy, but I don’t know why the Congress is sad,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the opposition parties met to decide their course of action on the bill. The Congress and some other parties demanded in the Lok Sabha that the bill should be sent to the standing committee but the government rejected their demand. The amendments to the bill moved by the opposition were rejected.

CPI leader D Raja said that the Left wants the bill to be referred to the select committee, accusing the government of “bypassing the committees” on crucial bills.

The government lacks a majority in the upper House and is making efforts for the bill’s smooth passage by reaching out to opposition parties.