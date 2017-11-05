2 militants killed as army foils infiltration bid in Uri, J-K’s top cop says it was BAT action

The army foiled an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector on Sunday, killing two militants.

An Army spokesman confirmed the deaths, and said the operation was still in progress.

The encounter took place in Kamalkote, near the Line of Control in Baramulla district. Officials said they detected suspicious activities near the fence early in the morning. The militants retaliated when the Army fired at them, and a gunfight ensued.

Jammu and Kashmir director general of police SP Vaid, in a tweet, claimed that Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) was behind the infiltration bid. He also confirmed that Indian forces suffered no casualty in the incident.

BAT action bid foiled by Army and JKP. Two terrorists killed in Dulanja Uri. No casualty on our side. Possible tragedy averted. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) November 5, 2017

Attacks near border areas are usually executed by BAT personnel and “irregulars”. They were also responsible for the brutal decapitation of two Indian soldiers earlier this year.

More details are awaited.