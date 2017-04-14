Two Muslim women take part in ‘hawan’ to end ‘triple talaq’

Two Muslim women, claiming to be the victims of ‘triple talaq’, took part in a ‘hawan’ organised by All India Hindu Mahasabha in Aligarh on Friday.

Declaring to lead the fight against the practice of ‘triple talaq’ in the community, Faiza and Salma said they will no longer allow harassment of Muslim women.

The hawan was performed by Mahant Shakun Pande at Hindu Mahasabha office in Naurnagabad Bedas Compound area of Aligarh.

Both the women claimed they were divorced by their husband after pronouncing triple talaq . Their family members were also with them.

“My husband had divorced me seven years back by pronouncing triple talaq,” said Faiza while talking to HT.

“Mother of three daughters, I am carrying on their responsibilities with great difficulties,” said the resident of Dhoharra Mafi area of Aligarh.

Tappal-resident Salma has been living with her parents after her divorce. “I am struggling to raise two daughters,” said the woman who was accompanied by her family members.

Blaming the community for the pathetic state of these women, activist Bhutto Khan, who brought them for ‘hawan’ said: “If Muslim society had helped them, they would not have been here. It is time we stop all such practices in the society.”

Hindu Mahasabha state vice president Gajendar Pal Singh said he will contest cases of such divorced Muslim women free of cost.

“And if divorced Muslim women who are not getting justice decide to convert back to Hinduism, we will extend complete security and patronage to them,” said Pande.

Pande claimed another women, Rehana of Bulandshahar was also scheduled to take part in the ‘hawan’ but did not turn up. Rehana was allegedly kicked out of her house by her husband after pronouncement of ‘triple talaq’ on April 11.

She had then created a flutter by announcing that if she did not receive justice, she will convert to Hinduism.

On getting the information, police and right wing organisation had reached out to her.

While police tried to ensure that the couple compromise, Dharam Jagran Manch convener Saurabh Chaudhry said she will convert if justice is denied to her.

Daughter of Sagheer Ahmad, Rehana has a five-year-old daughter. Her husband Mohd Shareef is a resident of Aligarh’s Hamdard Nagar area. She alleged her in-laws had been demanding dowry ever since she got marriage in 2012.

“While my father gave them Rs 1 lakh, they revised their demand to Rs 10 lakh. When this demand was not met, my husband and in-laws started assaulting and torturing me,” she says.

She came back to her parental house around year and a half back.

Inspector Civil Lines Sunil Kumar Verma told HT,” There is dispute between the husband and wife over divorce. The family members of women have also come. We are trying to solve the case by mutual consent.”

“It is a case of tripe talaq. Husband did not want to keep her as his wife whereas Rehana is saying that she will live with her husband to save the future of her daughter. We will report the matter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath,” said Saurabh Chaudhry, coordinator, Dharam Jagran Manch.

