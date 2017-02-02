Bengaluru: Ugandan woman stabbed to death after scuffle over ‘payment for sex’

A 25-year-old Ugandan woman was allegedly stabbed to death here in a scuffle over payment for sex, police said on Thursday. The accused has been arrested.

“Accused Ishan, 30, from Himachal Pradesh, has been arrested for fatally stabbing Florence Nakayaki, a degree student in a private college, over a sexual favour,” IANS quoted the deputy commissioner of police, Bengaluru North-East, PS Harsha as saying. The incident came to light when neighbours called the police on hearing screams from the second floor house at Kothanur.

“The victim met the accused on Wednesday night and drove to her house to have sex. An argument ensued when Florence asked Ishan for Rs 5,000 more after he already paid her Rs 5,000, IANS reported.

However, Praveen Sood, Bengaluru police commissioner, told HT that the two had taken a cab to the victim’s house, where the incident took place. David Amun of the African Students’ Union said he was not aware of the details and would enquire with police. However, Sood said the accused had injuries and that the probe was on. Ishan has been charged with murder. As per Ishan’s preliminary deposition, he stabbed Florence in self-defence after she threatened to raise an alarm and kill him for not paying her more. “Ishaan said he snatched the knife from the victim and stabbed her in a fit of rage for betraying him on the ‘deal’ and in self-defence,” said Harsha.

“It is an unfortunate incident or accident involving a foreigner and an Indian. We have asked the CCB to probe the case,” Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara told reporters, adding that it was not a racial attack but an “accident”.

(with agency inputs)

