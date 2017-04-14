Youth, fiance harassed by BJP supporters in Meerut

Barely a day after Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) members allegedly thrashed a Muslim boy for being in a compromising position with a girl, another couple was allegedly harassed by BJP workers on Wednesday night.

Police arrested one of the accused while two others were still at large. “Of the three accused, Ankit has been arrested on Thursday,” said SP (city) Alok Priyadarshi, confirming that an FIR had been lodged on the girl’s complaint.

“The accused (BJP men) living in girl’s neighbourhood had passed lewd remarks against the couple, which led to conflict,” he said.