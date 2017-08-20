Biscuits banned from Sri Lanka’s dressing room. Here’s why

In order to get rid of Sri Lanka’s fitness woes, team manager Asanka Gurusinha has devised a unique method to address the issue.

Gurusinha has disallowed players from eating biscuits in the dressing room. The move was reportedly implemented during the third Test against India at Pallekele which the visitors won comfortably to clinch the series 3-0.

Gurusinha, however, clarified that the decision to ban biscuits was taken by the team’s trainer and physio.

“Our physio and trainer are in charge of food at the game and they have banned biscuits in the changing room. The other day there were biscuits in the changing room and I informed the catering staff to take it out as our trainer did not want the players to eat in the changing room,” Gurusinha was quoted as saying by DailyMirror.lk.

According to the report, it was alleged that the team manager had an argument with the Lankan players over the decision to ban biscuits. Gurusinha, however, rubbished the reports.

“There was absolutely no argument with any players or support staff on this issue. In fact, the players were even not aware that the biscuits were kept in the changing room,” Gurusinha said.

“When the players heard this rumour, they even called me and told me not to worry. They all know that the news was not true and that they are all behind me,” Gurusinha added.

Gurusinha, who has signed a contract with the team until the 2019 ICC World Cup, also assured that the rumours about his resignation were false.

Sri Lanka had a poor ICC Champions Trophy campaign after being knocked out in the group stage. Poor fitness standard is one of the reasons identified for Sri Lanka’s abysmal performances in the last few tournaments.

Sri Lanka will take on India in the first ODI of the five-match series on Sunday at Dambulla.