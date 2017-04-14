 Believe it or not! Virat Kohli is a left-handed batsman, says IPL website | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 14, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
INDIAN T20 League

Believe it or not! Virat Kohli is a left-handed batsman, says IPL website

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, has been termed as a left-handed batsman in his player profile in the official Indian Premier League website.

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 14, 2017 12:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli’s batting style has been labelled left-handed according to the official website of the Indian Premier League.(Hindustan Times)

Virat Kohli is all set to play his first game in the 2017 Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. The Indian skipper missed the first three games due to a shoulder injury he sustained during the Ranchi Test against Australia. (IPL 2017 full coverage)

His return has set the IPL abuzz. Kohli’s record in international cricket and the Indian Premier League are phenomenal and it is reflected in his statistics. However, the official website of the Indian Premier League has decided to take his phenomenal skills to another level with a twist. On Kohli’s player profile page, his batting style has been termed left-handed, whereas Kohli bats right-handed.

Virat Kohli’s batting style has been termed left-handed in the official website of the Indian Premier League. (IPL website)

The Indian skipper’s presence will boost Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have lost two out of their three games in the 2017 edition. Kohli was the difference maker in the 2016 IPL when he smashed four centuries and aggregated 973 runs in 16 games, the most by any player in one edition of the tournament. He is only the second player in the history of IPL to go past 4000 runs, with Suresh Raina being the other batsman.

The Chinnaswamy stadium will be eagerly anticipating the time when Kohli walks out to the middle. One hopes that everything goes ‘right’ for Kohli, both in his batting and in his captaincy.

tags

more from ipl 2017

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you