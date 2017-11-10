‘A Rajput queen would never perform ghoomar before an audience nor bare her midriff’

The outrage over the film Padmavati continues to grow, with women from the Rajput community joining protests on Friday. They alleged that by distorting history the film is maligning the queen Padmini’s image and it’s an insult to all Hindu women, who take pride in the sacrifice made by the legendary queen of Chittor.

Addressing a press conference, a group of Rajput women banded under the Kshatrani Sankalp, expressed anger over alleged distortion of facts in the film and warned they would oppose its release.

Rajput women at a press conference to announce their protest against controversial film Padmavati in Jaipur on Friday. (Prabhakar Sharma/HT )

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati is being opposed by the Rajput community in Rajasthan. The Karni Sena, the former royal families and even politicians have joined issue on the alleged misrepresentation of facts in the film.

The women said suggestion of a romantic relationship between Queen Padmini and Alauddin Khilji would not be tolerated. Bhansali has denied the allegation.

“Queen Padmini had performed jauhar along with 16,000 women. If needed, 32,000 Rajput women will come out on the streets to oppose the film’s release if it depicts the queen in a bad light,” said Manisha Singh, convenor of the Kshatrani Sankalp.

“If a film was made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi that distorted facts, would its release be allowed?” she asked.

She said that the Rajput Sabha would give a memorandum to chief minister Vasundhara Raje so that the film is pre-screened to a committee and any scenes found objectionable be deleted.

“The queen is shown performing the ghoomar dance in indecent clothes, which is a faulty portrayal of Rajputs. A Rajput queen would never perform before an audience nor bare her midriff,” said another member Poonam Khangarot said.

Dr Suman Shekhawat said bollywood directors have often taken liberties with Rajput history. “Films like Jodha Akbar, Prem Rog, Zubeida all had objectionable content.”