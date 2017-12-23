Survivors say minor was driving bus rashly, thank their stars

For some passengers on the bus that met with an accident on Saturday in Sawai Madhopur, it was a lucky escape. They can barely believe that they escaped the clutches of death.

Thirty-three of the 40 passengers died after the bus travelling to Ramdevji temple in Malarna Chour village fell into the Banas river at Malarna Dungar, about 130 km from Jaipur.

The government announced compensation for families of the deceased and the injured. It said action would be taken against the bus owner and the bridge would be developed so that such accidents do not take place again.

But this was little comfort for the families of the deceased and the injured.

Kamlesh Devi, 27, from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamsabad district was shaken after the accident. Kamlesh was travelling with her daughter, mother-in-law and pregnant sister-in-law and her two kids to the Ramdevji temple.

“I am married for six years. I have one daughter. But my family wants a son. So, I was coming to the temple to seek a baba’s (traditional healer) blessing so I give birth to a boy,” she said while lying on a bed at a hospital in Sawai Madhopur.

She said three of her family members were with her but she doesn’t know about the rest. “We don’t know if they are alive or dead,” she said.

Kamlesh said after giving tickets to the passengers, the bus conductor, a minor, he took the wheel from the driver. “He was driving rashly.”

Malodi Devi, 30, is a widow. She said after her husband’s death, his family has been harassing her and trying to throw her out of their house. “I wanted to visit a baba so that he can put sense in my family’s heads.”

A visibly shaken Anurag Prajapat, 13, was going with his father Vinod to the Ramdevji temple.

“I am unable to straighten my hands and we wanted to seek blessings at the temple so I get cured,” he said. His father was admitted to a ICU of a hospital.

Anurag, who was coming from Vidisha in Madhya Pradseh, said the bus was being driven by a teenager.

The temple of Ramdevji is situated in Malarna Chour village of Sawai Madhopur. On Tuesdays and Saturdays, a baba comes there and locals as well as people from other states reach there with hopes of getting ‘cured’.

Rajeshwar Prajapati, a local who took part in the rescue work, said he fished out the body of a girl child.