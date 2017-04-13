Justice Karnan summons CJI and six SC judges to his residence

In an order India never witnessed before, Justice C S Karnan of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday asked Chief Justice of India J S Khehar and six other judges of the apex court to appear before him at his New Town residence by April 24 for violating his rights as a Dalit and humiliating him in public.

Karnan called the media to his residence on Thursday afternoon and passed the suo motu order “in the interest of the nation to protect the general public…..”

Karnan’s order called the seven SC judges “national offenders” and said they had shown caste prejudice against him and insulted him on March 31 by asking about his mental health. “Hence all the seven judges are offenders under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Atrocities Act,” said the nine-page signed order. “The Hon’ble judges will appear before me at my Rosedale Residential Court and give me their views on the quantum of punishment for the violation…..,” said the order.

Thursday’s incident added to the drama that unfolded ever since Karnan hit the headlines for accusing several judges of the Madras high court, where he earlier served, and a SC judge of corruption, nepotism and caste discrimination.

The Supreme Court barred him from joining duty. Karnan, however, repeatedly rejected the Supreme Court’s summons in the contempt case and alleged in public that he was being targeted because he was a Dalit. On March 31, Karnan appeared before the SC and dared the seven-member bench to send him to jail, saying he would not personally appear on the next date.

His comment came after the court said it would not allow him to join duty. On April 10, however, Karnan went to the Calcutta High Court but left for home after spending a few hours inside his official chamber. He could not hear any case.

In Thursday’s order, Karnan directed the director, Airports Authority, New Delhi, not to permit any of the seven SC judges to travel abroad and ordered the judges to “surrender” their passports to the director general of Delhi Police. None of the judges, said Karnan’s order, were permitted to move any other court against his order but could approach the Parliament to challenge his order.

The order also directed the Registry of the Supreme Court not to clear pension benefits of the seven judges till he received the compensation of Rs 14 crore which he had mentioned in an earlier order. It also appealed to foreign countries having cordial relation with India to not issue visa to any of the seven SC judges.