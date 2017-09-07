Triple talaq option taken away, man chops off first wife’s nose after remarriage

A few weeks ago, Hasu Sheikh would have had no problem telling his first wife to clear out of their house at Sultanganj in Malda district after marrying another woman from the same locality. However, with the Supreme Court closing that avenue on August 22 through a verdict against triple talaq, he found himself resorting to a simpler – albeit more brutal – way of ensuring that she doesn’t become an obstacle on his path to renewed marital bliss.

Sheikh chopped off 38-year-old Meno Bibi’s nose with a sickle on Wednesday night, 15 days after he entered into a marital alliance with his second wife.

A complaint was lodged against Sheikh and six others at the Kaliachak police station soon after the incident. Bibi was admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital, where she is recuperating.

According to Nakibuddin Gazi, a neighbour, Sheikh had entered into an extra-marital relationship with another woman from the same area about a year ago. Late last month, he married the woman and brought her to his house much to Bibi’s indignation.

The quarrels intensified as the days passed, with Bibi flatly refusing to give in to their demands that she and her children leave the house. Sheikh and Afel – the son of his new wife – even beat her up on a few occasions.

Things came to a head on Wednesday, when the duo attacked Bibi with a sickle. Hearing her cries for help, neighbours rushed to their house and took the woman to a local hospital. She was later referred to the state-run Malda medical College and Hospital.

“My husband didn’t divorce me. He simply went ahead and married a woman, ignoring my objections,” she told mediapersons from her hospital bed. “He doesn’t want to take care of my children anymore. I want stringent punishment for him and the others who attacked me.”

A Kaliachak police officer said all the suspects were on the run. “We have received a written complaint against Hasu, Afel and five others. We are trying our best to nab them,” he added.

The apex court had struck down triple talaq, an Islamic practice permitting men to instantly divorce their wives, on August 22. Sources said when Sheikh came to know from neighbours that the practice was likely to be banned, he married his lover without even bothering to divorce his first wife.

Sheikh has three children from his first marriage.