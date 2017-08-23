A landmark judgement, will ensure justice to Muslim women: Farhat Naqvi

The Supreme Court judgement on instant triple talaq brought to an end the 11-year long struggle of Farhat Naqvi against the practice.

“This is a landmark judgement in favour of Muslim women,” said Farhat, sister of union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Farhat, who was divorced by her husband for giving birth to a girl child, runs a non-political voluntary organisation for the welfare of the victims of triple talaq and domestic violence.

Hailing the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Farhat said no other regime ever gave a thought to the grave issue that had ruined the lives of many women.

“I thank Modiji for taking up the issue and ensuring that it reaches its end,” she said.

A year after the marriage, her in-laws forced her to go for prenatal sex determination test. “I refused to go for the test. When I delivered a baby girl my husband refused to accept her,” she added.

She was also subjected to domestic violence and her husband gave divorce to her without any prior information. “I was dejected but instead of giving up, I decided to fight back and approached the court. It has been almost 11 years and the matter is still pending,” she added.

She founded an NGO ‘Mera Haq’ in 2014 to fight for justice to triple talaq victims.

“I didn’t want anyone else to suffer and founded an NGO to help women in distress. Within months, the numbers of victims approaching me began to swell,” she said.

She has more than 200 associates across the country to whom the NGO offers free legal aid and financial help.

“It is a historic day for all of us and it needs to be celebrated,” said Farhat, who also distributed sweets among the people.