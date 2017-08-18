Gorakhpur tragedy: BRD college principal’s wife under scanner

Dr Purnima Shukla, wife of BRD Medical College principal Dr Rajeev Mishra, was on Thursday removed from the college’s Homoeopathy Research Centre.

Purnima, who is also the in charge of the community health centre at Gola, had got herself attached with the homoeopathy centre in March, allegedly using her influence as principal’s wife.

She is accused of taking commission from the oxygen supplying firm, the default of payment to which allegedly led to the lack of oxygen supply at Gorakhpur’s BRD hospital and caused the deaths of over 30 kids in 48 hours (August 9 to 11).

While the principal had been suspended earlier, on Thursday the charge of the centre was taken away from Purnima after the probe committee, comprising special secretary, ministry of Ayush, Yatendra Mohan, joint secretray Rishikesh Dubey and Dr Shambhu Srivastava visited the centre and recorded the statement of complainant Rajan Yadav.

Yadav is a local activist who had accused Purnima of drawing full salary without attending to a single patient at Gola CHC and taking commission in building and supply contracts at BRD.

The complaint was lodged in February.

Purnima is accused of giving oxygen supply cylinder contract to Pushpa Sales on commission of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50,000 from Imperial Company, Allahabad.

“We are looking into the allegations. The statement of the complainant has been recorded. We are also looking if she has resumed duty at her original workplace or not,” Yatendra said.

Complainant Yadav said, “This is only after the August 10 incident that my complaint against Purnima has been taken up seriously. The real culprit in the BRD tragedy is the principal and his wife.” Purnima was not available for comment.