 8 donkeys, 'jailed' for destroying plants in UP's Jalaun district, walk free
Nov 28, 2017-Tuesday
They were released after their owners, along with local BJP leaders, showed up and promised not to let the equines roam free.

lucknow Updated: Nov 28, 2017 10:19 IST
HT Correspondent
A donkey coming out of Jalaun district jail on Monday, three days after being rounded up by the jail authorities for damaging saplings in the prison premises.
Eight donkeys, detained by Orai jail authorities for damaging plants and causing injury to children near prison premises, were released to their owners in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district on Monday.

Authorities said the donkeys grazed on plants worth more than Rs two lakh in over a month and also injured several children playing near the colony meant for jail staff.

They were released after their owners, along with local BJP leaders, showed up at the jail and promised not to let the equines roam free.

“The animals not only ate plants, they ruined the entire garden and injured the children of the colony,” said jail superintendent Sitaram Sharma.

“We called the owners several times, and each time, they said the animals didn’t belong to them. So we detained the animals on November 24,” he said.

Jail authorities said justified the detention, given the threat the animals posed to children and the plants.

“We made all the arrangements for them inside. They were fed two times a day,” said a jail official.

