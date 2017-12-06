‘Kanpur 4th polluted city in country’

Air quality in Kanpur is on the decline as it has become the fourth polluted city in the country, according to a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report released on Sunday.

The CPCB recorded the deadliest air pollutant – particulate matter 2.5 (PM-2.5) – at around 380 microgram per cubic metre on Saturday which rose overnight to 386 microgram per cubic metre of air.

The status of PM-2 was recorded at 456 microgram per cubic metre of air in Ghaziabad, 431 in Varanasi, 400 in Moradabad and 386 microgram in Kanpur.

The growing air pollution is leading to respiratory problems among the people. Professor at the GSVM Medical College and chest expert Dr Sudhir Chaudhari said the number of patients suffering from respiratory problems had increased.

About 10-20 new patients suffering from breathlessness visit the OPD at the Murari Lal Chest Hospital, an associate hospital of the GSVM Medical College.

“People suffering from asthama should avoid morning and evening walks,” said Chaudhari.

However, neither the administration nor the law enforcement agencies are concerned about the growing pollution in city.

According to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report, only two cases were registered under the Air Pollution Control Act and not a single case was registered under the Water Pollution Act in any of the districts of the state in the last one year.