Kashi to Haldia cruise from Jan 2019, says Gadkari

Cruise from Varanasi to Haldia (1625 km) on boats would be a reality from January 2019, said union minister for road transport, highways and shipping Nitin Gadkari.

Addressing the gathering on Nammami Gange project, he said under the project, the channelling of the Ganga from Varanasi to Haldia would be completed before January 2019 and one could then enjoy a journey on a cruise, which would cost just 20 paise per km. This would help offload pressure on roads and give an alternative transportation for goods at a much cheaper cost.

Planes which can land on river water would also be started for various destinations soon.

There will be 40 stations falling on way to Haldia.

Not only that, planes which can land on river water would also be started for various destinations soon. This mode of transport would also be much cheaper, said Gadkari.

There will be 40 stations falling on way to Haldia. To monitor the water traffic, water traffic control system, like air traffic control , will be in place. He said as Allahabad is just 123 km away from Varanasi, the route of boats could be extended to Allahabad and then to Kanpur.

He said around 40000 mld waste water would be used in thermal power and washing of coaches of railways in various railway station along the Ganga.

He said around 70 to 80% work of Ganga cleaning would be performed before March 2019 . Along with cleaning of the Ganga, cleaning of its 20 tributary rivers would also be done at the same time.

He said 4500 villages situated on the river’s banks would be developed in an innovative way. These villages had been adopted by several business houses and R 2000 crore had been raised for their development through road shows in London and Mumbai.