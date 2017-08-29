Mobile addiction among kids leading to eye troubles: Expert

Excessive use of mobile phones by children especially during nights has led to rise in eye problems at an early age, said noted ophthalmologist Dr S Natrajan.

“Among several eye problems dry eyes was the most common one and over 20% kids were suffering from the aliment. Most of the kids were found getting myopic (a condition in which people can see close objects clearly but objects farther away appear blurred) due to game playing habit on mobile phones. They have also started developing retina problems at an early age,” said Padma Shri Dr Natrajan.

He said such children should frequently blink their eyes and avoid playing mobile games in the night.

Besides, living in air-conditioned rooms for long hours and surfing on laptops or computers also affected the eyesight and caused allergic conjunctivitis, he said.

Dr Natrajan, known for restoring eyesight among 180 persons who suffered vision loss due to pellet injuries during the Kashmir violence, said retina problems were also gripping the children.

Normally retina issues were faced by chronic diabetic patients but with no awareness tender aged children were also falling victim to the problem, he added.