Shot in Lucknow, desi version of Despacito a hit on YouTube

The latest Indian rap version of Despacito—chartbuster Spanish song by Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankie—by Lucknow’s Kavira Sparsh and his team is a runaway hit on YouTube with 9 lakh views in just a month of its release.

The original song has garnered over 3.4 billion views and its English version with Justin Bieber has 60 million views.

The Indian rap version is the brainchild of Lucknow Arts College graduate Kavira Sparsh who has conceptualized, written, sung, acted and directed the song. His college mates Arshad Usmani and Saumya Singh also made their singing debut with the song. Pallavi Singh, a model and blogger, has been featured as the glamour quotient in the song. The song has been shot in and around Ambedkar Park in Lucknow.

“I am a rapper and was looking to do a new project. Despacito caught my attention as it a globally hit song and its lyrics were in Spanish. It has various versions including three Indian versions. I was not very impressed with the Indian versions and saw a lot of scope in its lyrics, singing and visuals. So, I decided to make my version of it and I wrote the lyrics overnight,” tells Kavira who recently completed Bachelors of Visual Arts.

He roped in his junior Arshad and senior Saumya and recorded the song at a studio in Lucknow on karaoke music. “We have sponsored the entire project and shot the song with a total budget of Rs 8,000. A post on Instagram got us our glamorous model Pallavi,” he says. Kavira has also shot few short films.

Pallavi has done MBA from IBS Hyderabad and is now a full-time blogger. “I am into professional modelling and acting and doing theatres at Sangeet Natak Academy under Anand Kumar Prahlad. I have done some good fashion shows and also bagged title in The Great Pageant Community and got Tiara Girl title World Super Model India 2017,” she tells HT City. She left her job in a private sector bank to pursue her passion for acting and fashion blogging.

The female voice in the song is of Saumya who is into professional photography. “I liked singing but am not at all a trained singer and for the first time I am doing something like this. I am a photographer and mostly do portfolio shoots and work closely with fashion bloggers,” she says. Saumya has also done the make-up during the shot which she learnt hands-on while working with a studio earlier.

Arshad, too, is not a trained singer. A lover of guitar, he says, “I have never sung on this level before. With this song getting rave review, I am looking forward to taking up singing along with my photography. I am also looking forward to starting my YouTube channel,” he says.

Kavira (earlier Sparsh Gupta) has been into rapping for a year now. “My late father Anil Kumar Gupta was a poet and rapping too is a form of poetry. My name Kavi+Ra(pping) is inspired by both. I am highly inspired by Eminem and never try to copy anyone,” he says.

He is next working on a rap version of a hit Bollywood song.