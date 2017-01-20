Coffee With D movie review: Sunil Grover plays journalist Arnab and it’s not funny

Coffee With D

Cast: Sunil Grover, Anjana Sukhani, Zakir Hussain

Director: Vishal Mishra

Rating: 1.5/5

A prime time TV journalist, who used to be his channel’s most watched face, has become so infamous for his temper and shouting at the guests that the channel head threatens to shift him to another time slot. Before you take a wild guess, his name is Arnab Ghosh (Sunil Grover), and he is under severe pressure to perform or perish.

During one of his spirited chats with his pregnant wife, Parul (Anjana Sukhani), she gives him the idea of interviewing D (Zakir Hussain), one of Interpol’s most wanted criminals.

But the dreaded don has other plans for this live interview—killing Arnab on live TV could be one of them.

The film, which sounds promising, starts to falter right after the opening credits.

It begins as a satire and then tries to acquire the tone of a serious debate and then keeps oscillating between two extremes.

Inside the newsroom, which looks more like a start-up office, we meet a top news-writer, Neha (Dipannita Sharma), who runs a cookery show and has ambiguous morality. There are paperboys who double up as cameramen and pantry staff, and news producers, who steal each other’s ideas.

Zakir Hussain plays the underworld don in Coffee With D.

By now, you must have remembered Tere Bin Laden (2010). Only you have to imagine it sans its humour and amazingly spontaneous actors.

And then enters the duo of Zakir Hussain and his close associate, Girdhari Secular (Pankaj Tripathi), who take the lethargy several notches higher.

From their names to dialogues, the writers have not left anything to chance. They grab us by the neck and feed us their ‘humour’. However, inside the dark cinema hall, you may afford to not laugh.

Coffee With D fails to create any humour.

Tacky production isn’t exactly a crime if the content is engaging. Sadly that’s not the case here, and you end up pointing out disinterested, sleepwalking actors.

Sunil Grover provides a sensible touch to his Arnab, but fails miserably at humour, something he is really good at. Anjana Sukhani is at more ease than him. As a crime show loving high-on-hormones woman, she is the most natural of the lot.

A caricatured D and his antics, coupled with bad sound designing, make Coffee With D end nowhere close to a fun film it could have been.

Interact with Rohit Vats at Twitter/@nawabjha