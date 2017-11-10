Not much horse power: My Little Pony review by Rashid Irani

MY LITTLE PONY: THE MOVIE Direction: Jayson Thiessen

Voices: Tara Strong, Emily Blunt

Rating: 1.5 / 5

Drawing on the popular 1980s toy line, My Little Pony: The Movie follows the adventures of six magical ponies who giddy up to save their realm from being destroyed by a prince of darkness.

The sparkling sextet embarks on a journey beyond Equestria in the hope of vanquishing the blustery villain (voiced by Liev Schreiber) and his unicorn underling (Emily Blunt),

Other anthropomorphic creatures thrown into the mix include a seahorse princess (Kristin Chenoweth), a pirate parrot (Zoe Saldana) and a resourceful feline (Taye Diggs, the voice ensemble standout).

Though the storyline is underdeveloped, it has a simple and effective message for the little ones about the value of friendship and loyalty. Be warned, there are violent images that could be frightening for some.

The voice cast also features pop star Sia, belting out an up-tempo rendition of ‘Rainbow’.

In a welcome change, the film uses traditional hand-drawn 2D animation (with some computer-assisted graphics, of course). The brightly coloured underwater segment is especially striking.

Though the storyline is underdeveloped, it compensates by imparting a simple but effective message about the value of friendship and loyalty.

The movie is clearly aimed at kindergartners (who may be frightened by some of the violent images); accompanying adults, expect to be left squirming in your seats.