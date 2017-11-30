Thiruttu Payale 2 movie review: Bobby Simha-Prasanna starrer is a fairly engaging cyber crime thriller

Thiruttu Payale 2

Director: Susi Ganesan

Cast: Bobby Simhaa, Amala Paul and Prasanna

Rating:3/5

Susi Ganesan’s Thiruttu Payale, which released a decade ago, was bold and ahead of its time with respect to the subject (extra-marital affair) it dealt with. Its sequel, Thiruttu Payale 2, is cut from the same cloth and it rides high on technology, driving home the point that nothing is private anymore in anyone’s life. By the end of the film, it’d make you think twice before adding a total stranger or a friend of a friend next time on social media, particularly Facebook. The film delves into the dark side of technology and how it can exploit our lives.

We’re introduced to Bobby Simha (Selvam), who likes to call himself an honest-corrupt cop. As part of his duty, he’s asked to tap calls of top-ranking officials and politicians. Blinded by his newly acquired power, he plans to use it to earn good income. Bobby is married to Amala (Agalvilakku), who likes to spend most of her time on social media. Their happy life is turned upside down by the entry of Prasanna (Balki), who is Amala’s Facebook friend and has a strong presence in her life.

Susi throws the spotlight on how technology can wreak havoc in our lives. If you’re wondering how this is a sequel to Thiruttu Payale, then it’s worth knowing that Thiruttu Payale 2 is set in the same space as the first part – what happens when someone’s personal space in invaded by a total stranger – and the film does justice to the subject and issues associated with it. The first half is riveting, and everything sets the stage for a cat-and-mouse face-off between Simhaa and Prasanna.

Unfortunately, the second half falls flat and the stretched climax is a big letdown. Nevertheless, the effort Susi takes to highlight the lack of privacy in today’s technology-laden world is quite a revelation. The lead cast is good in their respective roles. As the bloated police officer, Simhaa plays his part well and Amala as his wife is good. Prasanna has to be the pick of the actors and as the tech whiz, he’s a puzzle and it’s tough to understand why he does what he does. He shines in his role that’s even tough to be pinned as good or bad. Interestingly, all the characters have shades and it’s up to the audiences to decide who is good and bad.

Thiruttu Payale 2 falls short of being a better film but you can’t deny the fact that it’s a fairly engaging crime thriller.

Follow @htshowbiz for more