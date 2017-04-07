55-year-old tailor arrested for molesting 12-year-old in Mumbai

The Ghatkopar police on Wednesday arrested a 55-year-old tailor for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl from his neighbourhood under the pretext of taking measurements for stitching her clothes.

According to the Ghatkopar police, the incident took place at a chawl in Ghatkopar west. The survivor and her friend had gone to the tailor’s home to stitch clothes. The tailor asked the girl’s friend to wait outside and then molested her.

“The survivor then went home and informed her parents who immediately took her to Ghatkopar police station. An FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) POCSO . The accused was arrested within 24 hours of the incident. We will produced him before a sessions court to gain his custody for further probe,” said senior police inspector Venkat Patil of Ghatkopar police station.

