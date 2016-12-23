Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab file contempt case against Jiah Khan’s mother

Actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab have filed a contempt petition in the Bombay high court against late actor Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan.

In their plea filed on Thursday, Pancholi and Wahab have urged the court to initiate action against Rabia for “continuing to make defamatory statements against them and their son Sooraj Pancholi”.

The couple has claimed that despite Rabia’s statement before the HC to refrain from adverse references over Sooraj, his family and his relationship with her daughter, she “continues to do so through her Twitter account” which has “more than 3500 followers”.

They said that Rabia has been defaming them by using “foul and abusing” language on various social and media sites.

Jiah Khan was found dead in her flat on June 3, 2013. Sooraj Pancholi was charged with abetment and arrested ten days later. While he is currently out on bail, the sessions court is yet to frame charges in the case.

In 2014,Sooraj’s family had filed a case against Rabia for making defamatory statements in interviews to journalists and on Twitter. They had also filed a Rs100-crore defamation suit against her in the HC. She had agreed to refrain from defamatory comments against the family, according to the plea.

This is the second contempt plea filed by the Pancholis against Rabia on the same ground.

In June last year, they had filed the first contempt plea alleging that Rabi had been making disparaging and damaging remarks against Sooraj and his family.

