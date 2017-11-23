BMC set to lose 3 parking lots as developers back out of scheme in Mumbai

Even as the city grapples with space crunch, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to lose three parking lots that were to be handed over to them by builders.

Scheme 33 (24) of the Development Control Regulations (DCR), that was introduced nine years ago, allowed developers to construct parking lots on a part of their project and hand them over to the BMC, in exchange for additional floor space index (FSI) that would let them build skyscrapers.

Under the scheme, the BMC issued letter of intents to 84 realty projects that were to give 57,505 parking spaces.

However, two projects in Marol area in Andheri and another project in Byculla, that were to create nearly 700 parking spaces, have withdrawn from the scheme. BMC officials said illegal parking is witnessed in the three areas. “Apart from the three projects, another developer has said he wants to discontinue. If this happens, the BMC will lose more parking spaces,” said an official.

Of the 84 parking lots, the BMC has taken over only 18 plots. Civic officials said the construction of parking lots in five more projects in the suburbs are nearing completion and will soon be taken over. The scheme promised developers 50% additional FSI, in lieu for 60% of ready reckoner rates as premium.

The developers are now looking at another rule under which they can get more FSI without building a parking lot, said sources.

Senior civic officials said the developers who can manage to get additional built-up area by directly paying a premium depending on the width of the road are likely to back out from the scheme.

A senior civic official said, “Developers whose plots are adjacent to roads that are more than 9m wide can avail additional transfer of development rights easily.”