CM Fadnavis, planning committee pass regional plan for Mumbai Metropolitan Region

In a meeting chaired by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Mumbai Metropolitan Planning Committee (MMPC) on Friday, passed the Regional Plan (2016-36) for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The plan, officials said, will now be sent to the Maharashtra government for a final approval. The report plans the development for MMR, which includes eight municipal corporations, nine municipal councils, 35 census towns and 994 villages, for the next 20 years.

UPS Madan, metropolitan commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), said, “The MMPC has passed the plan with a few minor changes. The recommendations have now been sent to the state government, which will take the final call.” However, there is no stipulated time within which the government will have to pass the plan, officials said.

The draft, which was released in October 2016, got 63,000 suggestions and objections from citizens, mainly from those living in the outskirts of the city. Activists and environmentalists had also criticised the plan as the authority had proposed opening up of green zones for hazardous industries, not mapped more than 2,000 heritage structures in MMR and proposed growth and industrial centres on river banks and greenfield areas. s