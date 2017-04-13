Demolish 110 structures around Mumbai airport that violate height norms, directs HC

Demolish within two months the 110 buildings and structures that violate height norms and create obstacles around the approach area of the airport, the Bombay high court told the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.

A bench of justice VM Kanade and justice CV Bhadang said the authorities must deal with such violators “ruthlessly” considering the obstacles posed a major security threat and obstructed the flight path. The bench said there was no point in “feeling bad for the developers of these structures or the residents staying in these structures” and that the authorities “could not sit and wait for an accident to take place”.

These 110 structures were identified as “obstacles” in a survey conducted by the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) and the AAI between the years 2010 and 2011.

While the DGCA issued notices to the owners of such buildings or structures, it is yet to communicate its final order on the demolition/deduction of height of such structures.

The bench, thus, directed the DGCA to “communicate its final order and complete all procedure related to the demolition/deduction of height of such obstacles within the next two months.”

The bench also directed the DGCA to issue within the next three months, “final orders on demolition/deduction of height for another 317 structures that were identified as obstacles in a survey between the years 2015 and 2016.

These obstacles include several residential buildings, some trees, unauthorised antennas, poles etc. erected on the terrace of several residential buildings etc.

The bench was informed on Wednesday that while the DGCA had issued notices for these buildings, it was yet to take any further action in this regard.

At this, the court said the DGCA must seek a response from the owners and developers of such buildings, and that the corporation or the owners of the buildings themselves must carry out the necessary demolition or deduction action.

The bench was hearing a PIL seeking action against all such structures around the airport that are in violation of the height norms.

The HC is likely to take up the matter for further hearing in April 27 this year.