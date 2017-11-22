Don’t use a small ball, Rlys advise amused Mumbai commuters in error-filled Marathi messages

The Western Railway’s campaign to alert Mumbai commuters about travelling safely through advice stuck on the steps of foot over-bridges (FOBs), following the Elphinstone Road station stampede, has got lost in translation. The stickers, translated from English and Hindi into Marathi, have silly mistakes, much to the amusement of the city’s passengers.

Like these stickers on the FOB steps at Santacruz and Goregaon railway stations, which read: ‘Krupaya lahan chendu gheu naka’. In Marathi, this means: ‘Please do not use small ball’. What the WR intended to convey: ‘Please do not use short cuts’.

Other messages that have gone awry in Marathi include: ‘Krupaya ektar bajula theva’, which literally means, ‘Please keep aside either’, when the intended advice is: ‘Please walk on one side’; and ‘Krupaya ek pauool vagalu naka’, which means, ‘Please don’t drop a step’ instead of ‘Please don’t miss a step’. And then there are typos such as, ‘Krupaya handroil dharun theva’, which commuters have to intepret as, ‘Please hold the hand rail’.

Sources in WR said the culprit is probably Google Translate, which was used to convert English messages into Marathi. Photographs of these stickers are now doing the rounds on social media, much to the embarrassment of railway authorities, who have apologised for them and said they would will correct them immediately.

Responding to a tweet, Mukul Jain, divisional railway manager, said this has happened inadvertently. “Concerned officials have been advised to strictly ensure the translations and grammar are correct. We will ensure that proper language is used,” he said.