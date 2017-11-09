 Fire in Mumbai monorail train; no casualties, but services shut | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Fire in Mumbai monorail train; no casualties, but services shut

Train services on the nine-km route are likely to resume only by afternoon, officials said

mumbai Updated: Nov 09, 2017 10:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Fire broke out at 5.20am on Thursday in a monorail train and was brought under control in 40 minutes.
A monorail train caught fire at Mysore Colony station in Chembur on Thursday morning. Services have been shut down following the incident, and are likely to resume only in the afternoon.

Disaster management officials said the fire broke out at 5.20 am and was brought under control in around 40 minutes. Three fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot to put it out.

As it was early morning, there was no rush at the station when the fire broke out. No commuters were injured.

Prima facie, it looks like the fire was caused by a short circuit, a fire brigade official said, requesting anonymity.

Currently, the city has one monorail line which runs along a nine-km route, covering seven stations, from Chembur to Wadala. The trains run from 5am to midnight daily.

