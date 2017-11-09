Fire in Mumbai monorail train; no casualties, but services shut

A monorail train caught fire at Mysore Colony station in Chembur on Thursday morning. Services have been shut down following the incident, and are likely to resume only in the afternoon.

Disaster management officials said the fire broke out at 5.20 am and was brought under control in around 40 minutes. Three fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot to put it out.

As it was early morning, there was no rush at the station when the fire broke out. No commuters were injured.

Prima facie, it looks like the fire was caused by a short circuit, a fire brigade official said, requesting anonymity.

Currently, the city has one monorail line which runs along a nine-km route, covering seven stations, from Chembur to Wadala. The trains run from 5am to midnight daily.