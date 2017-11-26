Maharashtra government has spent Rs15 crore on Shivaji memorial before it could start

An RTI query has revealed that the state government has already spent Rs15 crore on its ambitious plan to construct a grand memorial for Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji in the Arabian Sea.

The state government has paid more than Rs10 crore to EGIS India Construction for preparing a detailed project report that includes procuring various permissions from government departments. The rest of the Rs5 crore was spent for the foundation ceremony of the memorial held last December at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The information was sought by RTI activist Anil Galgali. The project is yet to take off.

The lowest bidder — Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has quoted Rs 3,826 crore as construction cost of the project.

The state government had appointed ND Art World Pvt Ltd owned by art director Nitin Desai to make preparations for the laying foundation stone event. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in its reply to Galgali informed that they have paid Rs 3 crore in two installments as advance to the firm on the recommendations made by the state public works department (PWD). Later, MMRDA paid Rs 2.54 crore to the PWD as rest of the expenses made for the laying foundation program.

The project has also received no objection certificates (NOC) from 12 various government departments, the RTI query reveals. This includes Indian Navy (Western Command), Mumbai Port Trust, State Maritime Board, Bombay Natural History Society, state fisheries department, coast guard, Mumbai Police commissioner, ministry of environment and forest, national security guard (NSG), BMC commissioner, BEST and Aviation Authority of India (AAI).