Maharashtra teacher arranges alphabets in 28.45 seconds, sets new world record

A 31-year-old teacher of a Dahanu zilla parishad school is now the fastest person to arrange the letters of the English alphabet — the first Indian ever to hold the record.

He entered the Guinness Book of World Records by clocking 28.45 seconds, beating the earlier record holder, Helen Strether of United Kingdom, who had achieved the feat in 30.05 seconds.

Vijay Pawbake, a resident of Vangaon in Dahanu, teaches Class 6 students in a zilla parishad school in Govane village.

On November 6, 2017, he achieved the feat in his village in Sangamner, Ahmednagar

district.

“I was inspired by my student, Karan Khanloda, who stood on his toes for 30 minutes. That made me think of what I could do,” said Pawbake.

Explaining how he achieved the record, Pawbake said he had to arrange the alphabets with multi-coloured magnet letters, which had to be fixed on a stencil board.

“The magnetic letters had to be permanently fixed inside the stencil board and any lousy job would not be calculated,” said Pawbake.

After several dry runs, he decided to record the feat in Sangamner village during Diwali.

“My wife Sarla and mother Shashikala were the witnesses, brothers Akshay and Shubham recorded the feat and their wives Lata and Archana were the timekeepers,” he said.

“I was overjoyed when I clocked 28.45 seconds. I sent the details to the Guinness authorities and on December 21, 2017, I received a mail from them, acknowledging my record feat. They have posted my record on their official website,” said Pawbake.