Now, projects in Mumbai to be fast-tracked, BMC’s six-member environment cell to clear them

The Mumbai civic body recently set up a new six-member environment cell to clear projects ranging from 20,000 sqm to 1.5 lakh sqm.

Earlier, such clearances were issued by the central government’s ministry of environment.

“The old process was be cumbersome and led to projects being delayed. Now, the Mumbai-based committee can clear the projects falling within a particular range. This initiative was launched in accordance with the central government’s directives,” said a civic official, who did not wish to be identified. According to the new directives, projects in the range of 5,000 sqm to 20,000 sqm will have to submit a self-declaration to a qualified building environment auditor (QBEA).

Proposals for projects in the range of 20,000 sqm to 1.5 lakh sqm will be submitted to the BMC by a QBEA.Projects of more than 1.5 lakh sqm will need clearance from the Centre. Municipal chief Ajoy Mehta passed the order to form the cell on Saturday.

Three of the cell’s members are from the BMC and the others are environmental experts.The committee will also be expected to undertake environment audits and monitor project in the city, a press note issued by the BMC states.

Additional details about clearances will be put up on the BMC website - www.mcgm.gov.in.

Under its ease of doing business policy, the BMC has been making attempts to fast-track projects and the process of granting permissions.