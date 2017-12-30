Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: Demolish all illegal restaurants immediately, says CM Fadnavis

In a knee-jerk reaction to the Kamala Mills fire incident, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday ordered immediate demolition of establishments such as eateries, nightclubs, pubs and bistros that are running without proper permission from the civic body.

The authorities have also been asked to conduct safety audits of the establishments that are in operation with due permission and licences.

Fadnavis visited the spot at the Kamala Mills, where 14 people died in the fire, on Friday. After his visit, Fadnavis said the authorities responsible to ensure safety of visitors at such places have been asked to take stern action in case of violations. “Five officers from the civic body have been suspended. If they are found guilty of giving permissions illegally, they will be booked for criminal offence. The owner-directors of the rooftop restaurant are being booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code and are facing the charge of culpable homicide,” Fadnavis said. The CM said the establishments without permissions will be demolished immediately. “The establishments in such types of business that are running without permissions or licences will be demolished on war-footing. The ones running with permission from the civic body and the fire brigade will have to undergo a safety audit,” he said during his visit on Friday. He did not specify any time-limit for the audit.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis directed Mumbai municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit the report in 15 days. “On learning that many establishments in Kamala Mills rampantly violate safety rules, he directed the BMC commissioner to crack the whip. Five civic officers were suspended within hours of the incident. He also directed not to show any leniency in action against these officials,” an official from the CMO said. “Disturbing to know about the loss of lives in unfortunate #KamalaMills fire incident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he tweeted on Friday morning.