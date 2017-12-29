Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: Most victims died due to smoke inhalation, not burns, say doctors

Doctor’s from KEM Hospital, who attended to the victims of the fire at Kamala Mills Compound, said that all of them died owing to smoke inhalation and not burn injuries, after being trapped inside the restaurants. (Live updates)

A total of 14 people died and over 12 were injured in the massive blaze, which started at one of the pubs of Kamala Mills Compound at midnight on Thursday. Dean of KEM Hospital, Dr Avinash Supe, said that those who were admitted were stable, and no major injuries were reported.

“Almost all the victims died due to smoke inhalation, most of them didn’t even have 10% of burn injuries,” said said Dr Rajesh Dhere, senior forensic expert from the hospital.

Accused Hitesh Sanghvi and Jigar Sanghvi, owners of the restaurant in partnership with Abhijit Manka owner of C grade hospitality LLP

owners of the restaurant in partnership with owner of C grade hospitality LLP The manager of the restaurant who has not been named yet as his role is being investigated and whether he was aware of the absence of fire safety norms. Deceased Priti, 36

36 Tejal, 36

36 Prachi khetani, 30

30 Pramila

Kinjal Shah, 21

21 Kavita, 36

36 Parul, 30

30 Manisha, 30

30 Yeshu, 27

27 Shefali Doshi, 50

50 Khushbu

Sarabjit, 49

49 Vishwa, 23

23 Dhairya, 26 Injured KEM Hospital Rohan Soni, 22

22 Abhishek Kothari, 22

22 Jeel Rana, 21

21 Yesha Gada, 22

22 Jankhada Gada, 21

21 Roshni Sharma, 28 Sion Hospital Rohan Goyal, 24

24 Sakshi Sharma, 23 Airoli Burn Hospital Akshay, 23 Bhatiya Hospital Rohit Nath, 37

37 Vipshana Thakur, 36

36 Pallavi Jhakhiya, 27

27 Rushan Parekh, 21

21 Utsav Shroff, 26

26 Deepak Shroff, 31

31 Pratik Thakur, 28

28 Neel Doshi, 44

44 Nupur Jain, 30

30 Akshita Doshi, 38

38 Siddharth Shroff, 28

A team of five doctors from the pathology department and nine from the forensic department was deployed at night to ensure that the bodies of victims undergo forensic evaluation, and are handed over to the families immediately. Till morning, eight bodies were handed over to their respective families.

“We were asked to report on duty from Thane, Badlapur and other areas to make sure there is no delay in clearing bodies after autopsy. According to the reports, the pubs were celebrating ladies night special events, which is why 11 of the victims were women and only three were men, amongst the dead,” said Dr Dhere.

Other doctors from the hospital said that the victims apparently took shelter in the narrow corridors of Kamala Mills Compound while others hid in washrooms, which made it difficult for them to escape from the poisonous smoke. “The primary cause of death in all the cases is asphyxia--death owing to being deprived of oxygen. It seems that the victims were trapped, and died due to not being able to breath fresh air because of the fire and smoke,” said the doctors.

Almost all the injured have been shifted to Masina Hospital, Bhatia Hospital and Sion Hospital for further treatment. All of them are said to be stable.